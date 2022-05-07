SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento mother of two high schoolers was identified as one of the victims in a Marin County plane crash Friday. The pilot, identified by the woman’s family as her friend, is also from Sacramento.

Jennifer ‘JJ’ Fox was named by Jesuit High School as a mother of a sophomore son at the school, as well as nephews. Fox’s daughter is a senior at St. Francis High School. The news was shared with the school community Saturday afternoon alongside wellness resources for the campuses that knew Fox and her family.

The statement was posted on the Jesuit High School website and signed by the school’s President and Principal. The information included was approved by Fox’s family to be shared, and acknowledged this was the second loss within two weeks the school community has endured:

“…we are aware that many in our community, especially the sophomore class at Jesuit and the senior class at St. Francis, will be particularly impacted by this additional loss and in need of loving support.”

Fox was the founder of the I AM Empowerment Network, JJ Fox Productions and the I AM Studio, according to her website. On her resume, she is described as being an entrepreneur since she was 12-years-old. Fox started her first skincare business when she was 23-years-old. She also owns the, I AM Empowerment Studio, and is a motivational coach, according to her website.

Fox’s job and business are described on her website:

“JJ’s commitment to “embrace each moment as a gift” fosters opportunity to challenge the human spirit and enjoy the amazing wild ride called LIFE! The I AM Studio & Network helps to make a life of unlimited possibilities a reality.”

Crash is Under Investigation

A flight route reviewed by CBS13 showed the fixed-wing single-engine Vans RV-10 personal aircraft that crashed left the Sacramento Executive Airport just after 11:30 a.m. on Friday. The Marin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the plane’s emergency beacon was activated at 12:11 p.m.

Due to heavy fog and condensation, which obscured visibility, emergency responders found the crash site on a steep hillside north of Conzelman Road, at 2:00 p.m. on Friday. The area, according to investigators, is away from roads and trails.

As part of the investigation, the pilot will be investigated, according to an NTSB spokesperson who said Saturday: “We will look to the pilot, we will look to his certificates and ratings held, as well as flight training history and recency of experience.”

The crash site is under investigation by two NTSB investigators and one from the FAA. The “perishable” items, or pieces of evidence that would disappear when the plane is removed, are currently being documented by investigators. The plane will ultimately be brought back to Sacramento, according to a NTSB spokesperson.

The NTSB said anyone who witnessed the crash should email the investigation team at witness@ .