CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Arrests, catalytic converter theft, Suisun City News, Suisun City Police Department

SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — Early Saturday morning two people were arrested for catalytic converter theft, said the Suisun City Police Department.

Around 4 a.m. police were contacted by a neighbor about a catalytic converter theft that appeared to be happening outside their residence.

READ MORE: Man Driving Through San Joaquin River Gets Stuck, Swept Downstream

When officers arrived they found the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

READ MORE: Inmate Killed by Several Other Prisoners At California State Prison

A newly chopped catalytic converter was found between the front passenger’s legs, along with the equipment needed to perform the crimes.

The two suspects were booked and charged with a variety of charges.

MORE NEWS: Lodi Firefighters Look To Beef Up Uniforms With Bulletproof Vests

 