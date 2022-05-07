SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — Early Saturday morning two people were arrested for catalytic converter theft, said the Suisun City Police Department.
Around 4 a.m. police were contacted by a neighbor about a catalytic converter theft that appeared to be happening outside their residence.READ MORE: Man Driving Through San Joaquin River Gets Stuck, Swept Downstream
When officers arrived they found the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.READ MORE: Inmate Killed by Several Other Prisoners At California State Prison
A newly chopped catalytic converter was found between the front passenger’s legs, along with the equipment needed to perform the crimes.
The two suspects were booked and charged with a variety of charges.MORE NEWS: Lodi Firefighters Look To Beef Up Uniforms With Bulletproof Vests