NORTH SAN JUAN (CBS13) — Authorities say they are still looking for the Nevada City man who allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend after opening fire in a North San Juan store over the weekend.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office says, just after 12 p.m. Sunday, they got several 911 calls reporting an active shooter inside the County Store along Tyler Foote Crossing Road. Deputies say they soon got other calls about a possible kidnapping.

At the scene, deputies say they found a front window and a door had been shot out; the clerk was also found hiding in some bushes across the street.

Witnesses – including volunteers with the North San Juan Fire Department – told deputies that someone had been taken out of the store at gunpoint. She was reportedly forced into her own car by the suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Allyn Charpentier, and then drove off.

Dispatchers soon got a call about the car speeding along North Bloomfield Graniteville Road. Just a few minutes later, deputies say they learned that the person who appeared to have been kidnapped was found at the Waste Management transfer station in Washington.

Deputies say the victim did not need medical attention. She told deputies she was able to get away from Charpentier just outside of Washington, but she didn’t know where he went after.

Firearms that deputies believed were used during the incident were recovered after a search of the victim’s car.

Charpentier remains on the run. Deputies say he should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who spots him is urged to call 911 immediately.