SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person was hospitalized with critical injuries after a house fire in the Arden-Arcade area, Sacramento Metro Fire said Monday afternoon.
A second person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation but was released. Three dogs were also rescued, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Dept.
The fire happened at a residence along Greenhills Road, just a block away from the intersection of Hurley Way and Watt Avenue.
The fire department said firefighters had to enter the side of the house to get to the victim and remove them from the burning home. The exact nature of the victim’s injuries is unknown.
Video from the scene shows heavy damage to the front of the home, the roof, and what appears to be the garage. The department first reported the fire shortly after 11 a.m.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.