SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The new leader of the Sacramento Kings made history Monday by being named head coach by two teams on the same day.

During the morning, the Kings announced that Warriors Assistant Coach Mike Brown as the team’s new head coach. And hours later, Brown was called on to step in as acting coach of the Warriors after Head Coach Steve Kerr tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s been a huge Monday for Brown, and he capped it off with a wild win Game 4 win leading the Warriors. There is no question that Kings fans are ready for a few playoff victories of their own, and they just got a front-row seat to the new focus of the franchise.

The 52-year-old Brown took on head coaching duties for the Warriors against the Memphis Grizzlies. The game gave Sacramento a glimpse into how he operates in the huddle.

“I think that the Sacramento Kings need that revitalization and I think he’ll be able to bring that to the team,” said longtime Kings fan Malik Walton.

Walton was already dreaming of Brown ending the team’s NBA record 16-year playoff drought.

“I think if we develop the team, get some good defense, we’ll be able to actually take it all the way because he’s a really good head coach,” he said. “He brought the Warriors to a really good championship, so I think him leading us is going to take us there.”

The Kings are bringing in Brown after his head coaching roles with the Lakers and Cavaliers. For the last six years, he’s been in the Bay Area serving under Kerr, who he stepped in for briefly after back surgery sidelined him during the 2017 playoffs.

In a statement, Kings General Manager Monte Mcnair said of Brown: “He has worked with some of the best players in the NBA and is one of the league’s premier defensive minds. I am excited to bring his extensive experience to Sacramento.”

For disappointed, yet, devoted Kings fans, the new hire brings high hopes for the future.

“Sacramento has a shot, maybe now, instead of being looked at as a losing team,” fan Jesse Moore said. “Look at what happened with the Warriors.”

The Kings will introduce Brown at a news conference after the Warriors wrap up their season.