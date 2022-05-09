MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto police on Monday released new video showing a vehicle of interest believed to be connected to the fatal shooting of DoorDash driver Andrew Satavi last month.
Satavu, 56, was shot and killed after completing a delivery on Gardenia Road on the morning of April 18.
Satavu was found in his vehicle with several gunshot wounds, police said.
Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying the car, which appears to be a grey, late 90s model four-door Toyota Camry.