ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Starting Monday, firefighters will kick off a multi-day training operation in Rocklin.
The training is scheduled Monday through Saturday at a vacant property on Pacific Street.
The Rocklin Fire Department says the training will be conducted in partnership with multiple fire agencies, including Cal Fire.
It will include artificial smoke as well as search and rescue exercises.
People in the area are urged not to call 9-1-1 unless they perceive a real emergency.