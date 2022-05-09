CBS News SacramentoWatch Now

Central Valley Cuddle
Stockton Animal Shelter
(209) 937-7445
Stockton Animal Shelter
http://www.stocktonca.gov/animals

Caregiver of the Year
Visiting Angels Living Assistance Services
http://www.visitingangels.com

READ MORE: 7-Year-Old Injured In Vacaville Freeway Shooting

State Job Fair
http://www.acsedonline.org/leap/

Flavor Fest
Weber Point Event Center in Stockton
May 14-15
Kids 12 and under Free
http://www.stocktonflavorfest.com

Oak Ridge Winery
http://www.oakridgewinery.com
Also on Instagram and Facebook

Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival
May 14-15, 2022
Southside Park
Sacramento
http://www.sacgrilledcheese.com

CHP Moto Awareness
http://www.motorcyclesafetyca.com

READ MORE: 3 Suspects Arrested After Pair Of Weekend Thefts In Cameron Park, Authorities Say

Tahoe Scuba Wraps
http://www.tahoefund.org

Beer & Ballet
SacBallet offers a full program of exciting, crisp, accessible art on tap, choreographed and performed by its own dancers. May 6-21, 2022. Sacramento beer… Sacramento Ballet… and Sacramento food trucks!

http://www.sacballet.org
Sacramento Ballet/Facebook
SacramentoBallet/YouTube
SacramentoBallet/Instagram

Flavor Fest
Weber Point Event Center in Stockton
May 14-15
Kids 12 and under Free
http://www.stocktonflavorfest.com

TacomaPowered X 4RunnerPowered
4×4 Annual Meet
Saturday, May 14th: 8am-2:30pm
1551 Vineyard Rd. Roseville
Social:
@4RunnerPowered
@TacomaPowered

Taco Trail
http://www.vacavilletacotrail.com
The event runs from May 5th to August 31.
– 12 locations throughout the city
– Program developed by Visit Vacaville http://www.visitvacaville.com.

MORE NEWS: Sacramento Police: 1 Injured In Upper Land Park Shooting

Kevin Parry