VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A seven-year-old child was injured in a shooting that happened on a Vacaville freeway Monday afternoon, the Solano area California Highway Patrol said.
The child's injuries were non-life-threatening and the CHP said there is no information available on a suspect.
The shooting happened on Interstate 80 near the Alamo Drive exit.
The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.
This is a developing story.