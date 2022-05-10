CAMERON PARK (CBS13) – Two people were arrested in Cameron Park after deputies say they were found with drugs and stolen mail.
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says, on Saturday morning, deputies pulled over a pickup truck near Robin and Saratoga lanes. Exactly what prompted the traffic stop was not disclosed, but deputies say K9 Apollo was soon deployed.
After getting a positive alert from Apollo, deputies searched the vehicle and discovered controlled substances, used needles, pipes, and other suspected drug paraphernalia.
Deputies say they also discovered other people’s in the suspects’ possession. The mail was from residents in the Rescue and Shingle Springs area – and deputies who were dispatched to investigate quickly found evidence that mail theft had indeed just occurred in those neighborhoods.
Both 28-year-old Elijah Thomas and 33-year-old Frederick Wolger were arrested on charges of mail theft. Thomas is also facing drug charges, the sheriff's office says.