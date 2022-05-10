SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for much of the Central Valley late Tuesday afternoon due to heavy rain rolling through the region.
The impacted area stretches from Sutter County down to northern Sacramento County and includes the following areas in between: eastern Colusa, western Yuba, western Placer and eastern Yolo.
NWS Sacramento said the advisory will be in effect until 5:45 p.m.
Urban and small stream flooding may be possible due to thunderstorms bringing heavy rain.
Thunderstorms, showers, gusty winds and hail were forecast across much of interior Northern California on Tuesday and are expected to remain through the evening hours.