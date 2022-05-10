CERES (CBS13) — Ceres Police Officers arrested a machete-wielding man after an hour-long standoff.
The Ceres Police Department says that on Friday at 4:23 p.m., officers arrived at the 2000 block of Garland Ct. after a man had reportedly broken a window and entered the home where a woman and her child were hiding.READ MORE: 200 Pounds Of Meth Seized By CHP After Traffic Stop; Sacramento Resident Arrested
Once inside, the man reportedly kicked open locked doors in the house, including the one to the room where the woman was hiding with her child, police say. Luckily, he did not find them. He left the scene before the police arrived.
Arriving officers were able to get a description of the vehicle that the suspect came in and began to canvas the area. They discovered that the car was parked near Yolanda Street and Helen Perry Road.
An officer pulled in behind the suspect’s car and got out just as the suspect did the same.
The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Michael Danh from Ceres, was armed with multiple knives, including one appearing to be a machete, police say. Ceres police and a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office Deputy then engaged in a roughly hour-long standoff with Danh.READ MORE: Deadly Crash Blocks All Lanes Of WB I-80 At Pedrick Road In Dixon
After Danh refused to put down his weapons and began advancing toward law enforcement officers, banging on the front bumper of a patrol car, officers attempted to use de-escalation tactics, including a “less-lethal option.”
After receiving medical attention, Danh was taken into custody and booked into Stanislaus Public Safety Center. He faces charges of residential burglary, resisting an officer, child endangerment, and vandalism.
MORE NEWS: Firefighter Darin Banks Killed On The Job By Falling Tree In Tuolumne County