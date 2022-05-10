DAVIS (CBS13) — A search is underway for a man accused of robbing a Davis bank, police said Tuesday.
The Davis Police Department said the robbery happened at around 5 p.m. at Banner Bank on F Street.READ MORE: Extended School Year? Sacramento City Unified's Plan To Make-Up Instructional Time Lost To Strike Still In The Works
The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and exited the bank walking northbound on F Street. He was described as Hispanic, approximately 5’6″ to 5’8″ tall, and wearing a dark surgical face mask, a black hooded sweater and blue jeans, police said. He also had on a black backpack.READ MORE: Long-Haul Truck Driver Accused Of Raping Woman At Turlock Days Inn
See photos of the suspect below.
MORE NEWS: Getting Answers: Is Youth Funding Falling Short After Recent Sacramento Tragedies?
Anyone with information on the whereabouts or identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Davis Police Department.