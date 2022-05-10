FOLSOM (CBS13) — The Folsom City Council voted late Tuesday night to approve a plan to open a controversial crematorium in a city neighborhood.
Hundreds of people who live near Lakeside Memorial Lawn Cemetery have protested the proposal over the last year with signs and a petition.
The city's historical commission denied the plan earlier this year saying it would have a negative impact on the existing historical graves that date back to the pioneer days. So the cemetery managers appealed to the full city council.
The cemetery managers say there is currently no place to perform cremations in Folsom and all air quality standards would be met.
On Tuesday, the city council voted 3-2 to approve a permit, saying they don’t believe the crematorium would have a negative impact on the neighborhood.