DAVIS (CBS13) — Are you team cow or team horse? Everyone at UC Davis is weighing in as a new movement is taking shape to modify the university’s mascot.
“Cow! Absolutely cow! The unofficial mascot of Davis,” one student said.READ MORE: Folsom Approves Permit For Controversial Crematorium
But that unofficial status could soon change if Mick Hashimoto, Brittany Tang and Dennis Liang have their way. They’ve launched the Cow 4 Mascot campaign. It’s a mission to create more school spirit by unseating Gunrock the Mustang and bringing in a bovine instead.
“With COVID, I think there are a lot of students who were struggling to have campus spirit and have a sense of community here,” Hashimoto said. “So I think that by changing the mascot to a cow, it can create a lot of change and stuff like that.”
But some aren’t ready to turn their backs on tradition.READ MORE: 'The Housing Market Is Crazy': Home In Citrus Heights Listed For More Than $1M
“Gunrock is kind of an institution here, so I feel bad,” said Alejandro Magallan, a music major. “I understand, thematically, the cow makes more sense, but I might take tradition over innovation.”
With student voting underway this week, organizers are feeling confident about their grassroots movement.
“I think we have a really strong following, so we’re looking really good,” Hashimoto said.
Undergraduates vote this week, and if they get 60%, the measure then goes to alumni for a vote.MORE NEWS: Photo Shows Gustnado Near Clarksburg In Yolo County
As for a potential name for a cow mascot, a lot of ideas are being thrown out there: Bossy the Cow, Agnes, Hugh Heffer. We’re told keeping Gunrock is also a strong possibility, but the final say would be up to the students.