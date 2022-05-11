ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Charges will not be filed against the driver involved in a collision that killed a high school basketball player in Rocklin in March, authorities announced Wednesday.
The Rocklin Police Department said it completed the investigation Wednesday and determined that the driver was not at fault in the March 19 collision that claimed the life of 18-year-old Anthony Williams.
Williams was walking when he was struck by a vehicle in the area of Lonetree Boulevard and Adams Drive. Rocklin police said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
A rising star on the basketball court, Williams had recently transferred to Inderkum High from Whitney High.
Williams’ death is the latest in an alarming trend of pedestrian deaths on the rise.