MODESTO (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested a suspect in the killing of a DoorDash driver in Modesto.
Andrew Satavu had just delivered a food order when he was fatally shot along the 1600 block of Gardenia Road on April 18.
On Wednesday, Modesto police announced that detectives used surveillance footage to identify the suspect as 46-year-old Mario Esparza. A warrant was then issued.
California Highway Patrol arrested Esparza, who is a Modesto resident, on Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 405 near Carson.
Esparza has now been booked by the Modesto Police Department and is facing murder charges.