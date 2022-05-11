SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that will lead to the arrest of Mtula Payton, who is wanted in connection to the downtown Sacramento shooting that left six dead and 12 others injured.
The Sacramento Police Department identified Payton, 27, in mid-April as a suspected shooter in the April 2 shooting that happened in the area of 10th and K streets. Payton is accused of engaging in a gunfight between rival gangs that left three innocent women dead — Johntaya Alexander, Melinda Davis, and Yamile Martinez.
MORE: Downtown Sacramento Shooting: What We Know So Far
Rival gang members Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, Sergio Harris, and De’Vazia Turner, were also killed.
So far, two others have been arrested in connection to the homicides: brothers Smiley and Dandrae Martin. The Martin brothers were arraigned last week on murder charges relating to the deaths of the three women, who police say were “innocent bystanders.”
Sacramento police say Payton should be considered armed and dangerous.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering the cash reward. Anyone who may know where Payton is should not approach the suspect and should instead contact ATF at 1-(888)-283-8477 or the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-0800.