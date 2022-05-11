TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a pair of attempted catalytic converter thieves who were caught in the act – and who could be linked to another theft.
The incident happened early Monday morning. Surveillance video posted by the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office caught the tail end of the attempted heist.
In the video, both suspects can be seen emerging from a row of trailers and running to their blue pickup truck. The suspects jump into their seats just as a red car pulls up to the scene and tries to block them in.
However, the suspects were able to throw their truck in reverse and get away.
Investigators believe the suspects are also linked to a May 4. That incident saw two suspects take a catalytic converter from a Tuolumne County elementary school's transport vehicle.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to call the sheriff’s office at (209) 533-5815.