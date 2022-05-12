SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A fourth-grader at a Del Paso Heights school brought cannabis candy to campus and handed it out to other students, the Twin Rivers Unified School District confirmed Thursday.
It happened at Castori Elementary School. The district said the candy was in a package that resembled skittles.
School officials said, once they learned it was a cannabis product, parents were notified and the school nurse evaluated all the students who ate some.
There are no reports of any students being hospitalized.
Twin Rivers Unified said it is reminding students not to bring candy to school and not to share food with others.