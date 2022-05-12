SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Early Thursday morning, a 16-year-old new driver left a path of damage after crashing a vehicle along Hazel Avenue.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling near Hazel Avenue and Greenback Lane when they lost control of the vehicle and a pole, split it in half, took out two mailboxes, then hit a parked car.READ MORE: Salvation Army, Sacramento County Partner To Bring 60 Beds To Emergency Shelter
The force the parked car was hit with led to it hitting a house along Hazel Avenue.READ MORE: Modesto Turns Down Agreement With Electric Scooter Company "Bird"
CHP says that the driver is ok.
MORE NEWS: Sacramento City Officials Looking Over Plans For Natomas Condominium
16 year old driver loses control and takes out 2 mailboxes, a power pole… goes across Hazel Ave and strikes a parked car which then hits house. Driver ok. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @allyaredas @GoodDayTraffic pic.twitter.com/6mmBxTcpFv
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) May 12, 2022