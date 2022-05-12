CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By Christopher Baker
Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Early Thursday morning, a 16-year-old new driver left a path of damage after crashing a vehicle along Hazel Avenue.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling near Hazel Avenue and Greenback Lane when they lost control of the vehicle and a pole, split it in half, took out two mailboxes, then hit a parked car.

The force the parked car was hit with led to it hitting a house along Hazel Avenue.

CHP says that the driver is ok.

