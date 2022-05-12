WOODLAND (CBS13) – The final two defendants in the disappearance and murders of Yolo County teenagers Enrique Rios and Elijah Moore have been found guilty.

Rios and Moore vanished within weeks of each other in October 2016.

Prosecutors say the 16-year-olds were robbed, kidnapped, beaten, and then buried. As detailed by the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office, Moore robbed suspects David Froste, Chandale Shannon, and Jesus Campos of three ounces of marijuana earlier that month.

Working with his brother Jonathan Froste and the others, prosecutors say David schemed to get revenge against Moore.

Rios, a friend of Moore, was shot and killed in a secluded area near Knights Landing.

Several weeks later, Moore was forced into the trunk of car after he left a barbershop in Woodland and also driven to Knights Landing. Prosecutors say he was tied and then beaten before David crushed Moore’s head with a large log.

Even with the help of Jonathan, who cooperated with investigators, the bodies of Rios and Moore have still not been found.

David Froste was convicted of first and second-degree murder in 2018. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Johnathan Froste pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

On Wednesday, Shannon and Campos were also convicted. Shannon was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder, kidnapping, and special circumstances. Campos was convicted of second-degree murder for Rios’ death and first-degree murder for Moore’s death, along with kidnapping and special circumstances.

The convictions mark the conclusion of the case, the DA’s office says.

“On behalf of the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office, we recognize the despair of the families that we still haven’t located the bodies. We join with both families in continuing to hold out hope that one day their sons’ bodies will be located,” DA Jeff Reisig said in a statement.

No new searches for Rios and Moore’s bodies are planned at the moment, Woodland police say.