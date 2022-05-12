Mothers Against Drug Deaths, an organization working to bring about the end to the fentanyl epidemic, is holding a rally at the capitol in Sacramento at 1:30 p.m., urging Gov. Newsom to do more to stop it.
Below is the artwork featured on a billboard in Union Square in San Francisco.
The organization claims San Francisco Mayor Breed isn’t doing enough to stop it, and now, they’re asking for help from higher up.
At the press conference, women, some of whom have lost their children to fentanyl, will ask Newsom to issue a State of Emergency and close so-called “open-air drug markets” in California.