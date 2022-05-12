SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom is again pushing to give registered vehicle owners to get a $400 check to help deal with rising gas prices.
On Thursday, the governor's office released details on his $18.1 billion inflation relief package proposal.
The first line Newsom highlighted is his proposal that would give out $11.5 billion of that money in tax refunds. Every eligible registered vehicle owner would get a $400 check per vehicle, capped at two checks per person, under the governor’s plan.
“This inflation relief package will help offset the higher costs that Californians are facing right now and provide support to those still recovering from the pandemic,” said @CAgovernor.
Other big chunks of the package include $2.7 billion for emergency rent help, $1.4 billion for past-due utility bills, and $933 million for hospital and nursing home staff.
“We enacted the most comprehensive economic stimulus program in the nation last year, getting billions in immediate relief to millions of Californians. But many folks are still struggling, especially with high costs due to inflation, so we’re leveraging this historic surplus to get money back into the pockets of Californians,” Gov. Newsom said in a statement.
Further, Newsom's office noted how California's minimum wage would be increasing to $15.50 an hour on Jan. 1, 2023. A provision in the state's minimum wage law requires the increase when inflation increases by more than 7 percent.
Three months of free public transit and $439 million to pause California’s diesel sales tax are among the smaller items in Newsom’s proposal.