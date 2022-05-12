SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As counties assess risk levels with the new rise in COVID-19 cases, school districts are doing the same – given the large number of gatherings that will be taking place at the end of the school year.

Geovany Leyva brought her third-grade daughter in for a COVID test at the Serna Center on Thursday.

“I think it’s right to test the people,” said Leyva.

District leaders expect to see an increase in the number of people testing, given their recent change in COVID protocols for large indoor extra-curricular events outside of the school day.

“For indoors, we’re asking everyone upon entry [put on a] facemask, or they can do a negative COVID test within 48 hours of the event,” said Victoria Flores, the director of student support and health services with the Sacramento City Unified School District.

The rules took effect May 9, just in time for end-of-the-year festivities like proms and graduations.

“We’ve been really committed to looking at what’s happening globally, nationally, locally, and adjusting our mitigation measures,” Flores said.

There are 43,000 students and staff in the district and approximately half get tested weekly. Officials say they have seen an increase in cases.

In addition to the testing site at the Serna Center, there are testing sites at each of the 76 schools daily along with three regional testing centers.

“We have also made at-home COVID tests widely available for anyone bringing a guest to the event,” Flores said.

The goal is to make access to events simple and safe.

A return to the “High” community COVID transmission level, per CDC metrics, would trigger a required return to indoor masking inside the classroom. Sac City Unified would also consider resuming the masking requirement if Sacramento County entered the “Medium” community level, depending on national trends.