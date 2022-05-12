SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento city officials are looking over plans for a new condominium that would be built in Natomas.
The proposed “Arena Brownstone Living” community would have around 300 condos and would sit on the corner of Arena Boulevard and East Commerce Way. Not far from what was formerly known as the Sleep Train Arena.
Locals familiar with the area may remember that the land for this proposed condominium was previously approved office or retail space. Since then, the developer has chosen to build a housing complex instead.