Salvation Army, Sacramento County Partner To Bring 60 Beds To Emergency ShelterThe Salvation Army and Sacramento County have partnered up to bring 60 new beds to an emergency shelter in Sacramento. The new beds are located at the "Center of Hope" emergency center located on North B Street in Sacramento.

22 minutes ago

CHP: 16-Year-Old Driver Loses Control Of Car, Crashes Into Power Pole, Mailboxes, And MoreEarly Thursday morning, a 16-year-old new driver crashed a vehicle into multiple mailboxes, a power pole, and a parked car.

1 hour ago

Sacramento City Officials Looking Over Plans For Natomas CondominiumSacramento city officials are looking over plans for a new condominium that would be built in Natomas.

2 hours ago

Assemblyman Kiley Supports Roseville Restaurant Owner Facing Pandemic Protocol PenaltyThey’re filling up the tables with more orders coming in but business at House of Oliver in Roseville could come to a screeching halt. The restaurant is now threatened with a 30-day closure from Alcohol Beverage Control for defying COVID protocols during the pandemic.

8 hours ago

Newsom Releases Plan To Expand Abortion Access In CaliforniaJust more than a week after a leaked document suggested the U.S. Supreme Court is prepared to overturn the historic Roe v. Wade, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a reproductive health package that would expand access to vital services like abortions in California.

8 hours ago