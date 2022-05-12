SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Salvation Army and Sacramento County have partnered up to bring 60 new beds to an emergency shelter in Sacramento.
The new beds are located at the “Center of Hope” emergency center located on North B Street in Sacramento.
A Salvation Army representative had this to say about the new beds, “60 beds might not be a lot.. well the initial partnership is for 30 months when you factor that the average stay with the salvation army is 60 days or less 60 beds turning over several times for 30 months can be as many as 15-hundred individuals.”
The Salvation Army estimates that there are 10,000 homeless people in Sacramento County.