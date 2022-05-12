STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton police sergeant is under investigation after a woman filed a sexual battery claim against him, authorities confirmed Thursday.
We’re choosing not to name the sergeant because he isn’t facing criminal charges at this point.READ MORE: 'The Only Parent My Kids Have Left': Lodi Woman Finds New Purpose Through Grief After Husband's Death From COVID
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the woman said the sergeant coerced her into a series of sexual encounters after initially pulling her over last fall.READ MORE: How To See Rare Super Flower Blood Moon During Sunday Night's Total Lunar Eclipse
The Stockton Police Department confirmed to CBS13 Thursday night that it has launched an internal investigation of the incident and the sergeant has been put on paid leave.
“These claims of misconduct are concerning and in no way reflect the values of our department,” the department said in a statement.MORE NEWS: Northern California Crews Prepare For Wildfire Season After Destructive Orange County Blaze
The department said it could not further comment on the investigation due to anticipated litigation.