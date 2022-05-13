ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A day after police announced that no charges would be filed, a top Placer County official released a statement acknowledging he was the driver who struck and killed 18-year-old Anthony Williams.
On Thursday, the Rocklin Police Department said it had completed the investigation into the March 19 collision and determined the driver wasn’t at fault.READ MORE: Elk Grove Officers Give Man With Disability Glimpse Into Police Life
Williams was walking when he was struck by a vehicle near Lonetree Boulevard and Adams Drive. Officers said the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
Todd Leopold, Placer County’s Chief Executive Officer, released a statement on Friday that explained why he waited to comment about the incident.READ MORE: 2 Injured After Truck Crashes Through Fence And Into Oakdale-Area Pond
“Many individuals have questioned why I didn’t provide an official response to media requests for identification of the driver. Unfortunately, I could not comment on the pending investigation and certainly did not want to be perceived, in any way, as attempting to influence the outcome of the Rocklin Police Department’s investigation,” Leopold stated.
Members of the community named Leopold as the driver and had started commenting on social media, often questioning why authorities had not yet completed the investigation.
“Now that the Rocklin Police Department has completed the investigation, I acknowledge the great suffering of Mr. Williams’ family, friends and all who have been impacted by the accident,” Leopold’s statement continued.MORE NEWS: Tax Cut For California Pot Industry: Too Little, Too Late?
Williams had recently transferred to Inderkum High from Whitney High and was considered a rising star on the basketball court.