ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – Deputies have arrested a suspect after a man was found apparently stabbed to death in Arden Arcade.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, just before 10 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the 1300 block of Rowena Way after a caller reported finding someone apparently dead on the floor of a home.
At the scene, deputies found the victim – later identified as 53-year-old Dan Richard O'Riordan – had been stabbed at least once. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics, the sheriff's office says.
Deputies arrested the suspect, 40-year-old Thomas Dwayne Grant, just blocks away from the home. Grant was booked into jail and is facing a charge of homicide.
Exactly what led up to the stabbing is unclear.