Kendrick Lamar’s ‘The Big Steppers Tour’ Set To Visit Sacramento Come August 2022On the same day that he released his much-anticipated new album, Kendrick Lamar also announced a slew of tour dates - and Sacramento is on the list.

25 minutes ago

Lodi Driver Caught Going Twice The Speed Limit On City Street Gets Arrested, Car ImpoundedA driver has been arrested after she was caught going more than twice the speed limit on a Lodi city street Thursday afternoon.

27 minutes ago

Sacramento Mid-day Weather Forecast: May. 13, 2022Here's how the next seven days of weather is going to look.

53 minutes ago

9 Canines Graduate the CHP Academy In West SacramentoToday, 9 canines graduated the California Highway Patrol Academy in West Sacramento and will be assigned to 8 different regions across the state.

56 minutes ago

Sacramento Republic FC to take on San Jose Earthquake In An Elimination Match US OpenThe Sacramento Republic FC will take on the San Jose Earthquake in an elimination match for the U.S. Open.

1 hour ago