MODESTO (CBS13) — Two people were injured after a truck went through a fence and into a pond along the Stanislaus River near Oakdale, authorities said Friday afternoon.
The scene was at Orange Blossom Road and Bonson Court. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said the first report of the crash came in just before 3:15 p.m.
First responders arrived to find the water submerged in water. One of the occupants of the truck had to be airlifted to an area hospital to be treated for major injuries, the sheriff's office said.
The other person's injuries were described as minor.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. No other vehicles or people were involved.