RED BLUFF (AP/CBS13) — A contract wildland firefighter who was killed by a falling tree in California last week has been brought home by a convoy of fellow firefighters.
The convoy escorted the body of Darin Banks, 26, on a long journey Thursday from Modesto to a mortuary in Red Bluff, where he lived.READ MORE: Gov. Gavin Newsom: California Has $97.5 Billion Budget Surplus
Firefighters from local agencies saluted along the 200-mile (322-kilometer) route, KRCR-TV reported.
Banks was struck by a dead tree that unexpectedly fell while assigned to a hand crew preparing an area for a prescribed burn in Tuolumne County on May 6, according to Jess R. Wills, president of Firestorm Wildland Fire Suppression Inc.READ MORE: Kendrick Lamar’s ‘The Big Steppers Tour’ Set To Visit Sacramento Come August 2022
“He leaves behind his 4-year-old son, mother, siblings, grandparents, and great-grandparents,” Wills said in a statement.
Firestorm is a Chico-based company that provides fire suppression, prescribed burning and urban fire defense services.
Scheduling of a memorial service was pending. A GoFundMe on behalf of Banks’ family had raised more than $29,000 as of Friday.MORE NEWS: Stockton Police Arrest 3 People For February Shooting Death
Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.