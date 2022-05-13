CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
STOCKTON (CBS13) — One person was killed and several others were injured in a head-on crash in the San Joaquin Delta, authorities said Friday.

Stockton-area California Highway Patrol said the collision happened just before 4:30 p.m. along Highway 12 near North Peatland Road, which is located northwest of Stockton and just east of the small Delta community of Terminous.

Six individuals were taken to the hospital, CHP said.

The conditions of the others invovled were unknown at this time.

No further details were released.