EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) — A suspect who tried to rip an ATM from its framework in El Dorado Hills has not been located after dumping their vehicle near the area, authorities said Friday.
The scene was at the Chase Bank in the El Dorado Hills Town Center just off Highway 50.
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said a witness called authorities just after 4:45 a.m. when they noticed a pickup truck trying to rip the drive-through ATM out.
A witness was able to provide a description of the suspect vehicle, which had left the area without the machine. No money was stolen.
Responding deputies located the pickup truck dumped along Valley View Parkway just outside of the town center with the driver nowhere to be found, the sheriff's office said.
There was no further information available on the suspect.