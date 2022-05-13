SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – On the same day that he released his much-anticipated new album, Kendrick Lamar also announced a slew of tour dates – and Sacramento is on the list.
Kendrick released “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers” on Friday. He had been teasing its release on social media for the past month.
From the desk of Golden 1 Center.
For immediate release.
Event: "The Big Steppers Tour 2022"
Date: 8/30/2022
Tickets on Sale: 5/20/2022 @ 12pm PT
All factual information for this release will come directly from this source only. pic.twitter.com/IqXW5Ghw63
"The Big Steppers Tour" was also announced on Friday. Kendrick will be joined by his cousin Baby Keem on all dates, with Tanna Leone also opening on some select dates.
Sacramento has a date with Kendrick on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the Golden 1 Center.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 20.