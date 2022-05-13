CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Golden 1 Center, Kendrick Lamar, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – On the same day that he released his much-anticipated new album, Kendrick Lamar also announced a slew of tour dates – and Sacramento is on the list.

Kendrick released “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers” on Friday. He had been teasing its release on social media for the past month.

READ MORE: Firefighter Killed On The Job By Falling Tree In Tuolumne County Escorted Home By Convoy

“The Big Steppers Tour” was also announced on Friday. Kendrick will be joined by his cousin Baby Keem on all dates, with Tanna Leone also opening on some select dates.

READ MORE: Gov. Gavin Newsom: California Has $97.5 Billion Budget Surplus

Sacramento has a date with Kendrick on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the Golden 1 Center.

MORE NEWS: Stockton Police Arrest 3 People For February Shooting Death

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 20.