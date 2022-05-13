SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — For the second night in three days, overturned vehicles are blocking lanes on the freeway in Natomas.
Caltrans cameras show the ramp connecting eastbound I-80 to northbound I-5 was shut down due to the crash.
The crash involved a truck that was hauling a trailer carrying three vehicles on it, a CBS13 crew at the scene determined.
The CHP said speed was a factor in the crash, but the driver of the truck was not injured. Though, the driver was arrested and authorities at the scene said it appears the driver may have been under the influence.
There is no estimated time for the reopening of the ramp.
Just on Wednesday night, there was another semi crash in the westbound lanes of I-80 in the same area.