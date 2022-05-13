CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — On May 8, a pizza parlor in Citrus Heights was vandalized, with a large number of windows broken by masked suspects, said Citrus Heights Police.
The restaurant, which was a Mountain Mike's Pizza located on Sunrise Boulevard and Antelope Road, had over 30 windows broken by vandals.
Police have no suspect but are actively keeping an eye out and continue to canvass the area.
The same restaurant had windows broken earlier this year, so police are looking into the possibility that the restaurant is being targeted.
Although police were able to obtain video footage of the crime, the suspects were wearing a hood and mask and thus were unidentifiable.