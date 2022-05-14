Sacramento Residents Beating The Heat On This Toasty SaturdayThe North Natomas Aquatic Center was packed Saturday as people tried to beat the heat. And elsewhere in Sacramento, residents came out when the sun went down.

Wind-Driven Fire In Butte County Destroys HomeThe two-acre fire near Palermo Road destroyed one home and other structures.

Authorities Investigating Homicides In Sacramento RegionA man was shot just after 9:30 p.m. Friday night on Camino Park Court, investigators say. He then died. His name has not been released. At around 2 a.m. Saturday, a man was shot in the vicinity of North Avenue and Kern Street. He died at the scene.

Bear Spotted In FairfieldPolice in Fairfield are warning residents in the Woodcreek neighborhood about a bear sighting.

FDA Issues Warning About Kids Accidentally Eating Cannabis CandiesThere's a new warning from the FDA over cannabis edibles. Kids have been eating them, not knowing they contain cannabis, and getting sick.

