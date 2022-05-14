SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — On Wednesday, an inmate who was released from custody died at the hospital from a pre-existing medical condition, said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.
The 59-year-old inmate had been booked at Sacramento County Main Jail for a violation of parole stemming from felony narcotics charges.
The inmate had been having back pain and trouble breathing several days before, however, no visible injuries or trauma were suspected.
It is unclear what caused the inmate's death, however, COVID-19 has been ruled out.
No additional information has been released at this time.