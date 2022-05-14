SUISUN CITY (CBS13) – A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in Suisun City has died, police say.
At around 2:14 a.m. Saturday, the Suisun City Police Department said they received the report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Hwy. 12 at Emperor Drive. The driver of the vehicle drove off before officers arrived at the scene of the incident.READ MORE: Here's The Forecast And Timeline Of Sunday Night's Total Lunar Eclipse
The pedestrian died of their injuries.READ MORE: $230M Settlement Reached Over 2015 California Oil Spill
On Friday, one person was killed and several others were injured in a head-on crash on Highway 12 in the San Joaquin Delta, authorities said.
Stockton-area California Highway Patrol said the collision happened just before 4:30 p.m. along Highway 12 near North Peatland Road, which is located northwest of Stockton and just east of the small Delta community of Terminous.MORE NEWS: Vegetation Fire On Florin Road Mostly Contained
Six individuals were taken to the hospital, CHP said.
This morning at 2:14 am, we received a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Hwy 12 at Emperor Dr. Unfortunately, the pedestrian died from their injuries & the driver of the vehicle left the scene. If you have information about this incident, pls contact us at (707) 421-7373 pic.twitter.com/bd0YJx7XBB
— Suisun City Police (@suisuncitypd) May 15, 2022