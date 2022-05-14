STOCKTON (CBS13) — A carjacking that occurred Friday night saw three victims threatened with a firearm, said the Stockton Police Department.
The incident took place on Eighth Street and Houston Avenue in the Seaport District, an area of Stockton that has seen crimes recently, such as the resisting arrest that took place on May 7.
The three victims of the carjacking were all male, ages 24, 20, and 18.
They were sitting in their parked vehicle when the suspects approached them brandishing a firearm.
The victims complied, exiting the vehicle, and the suspects fled.
The suspects were identified as a white or Hispanic male and a black male.