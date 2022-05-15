Ultimate Frisbee State Championships
May 14 & 15
Cherry Island Soccer Complex
2429 U St, Rio Linda
GiGiFit Acceptance Challenge
Today at 9am
Maidu Regional Park, Roseville
http://www.gigisplayhouse.org/sacramento
READ MORE: Sacramento Families Beat The Heat At North Natomas Aquatic Center
Mother Daughter Flag Football Camp
Presented by She Rocks Flag Football
http://www.solidgroundsports.org
https://www.facebook.com/SolidGroundSports/\
Auburn Spring Home Show
http://www.AuburnHomeShows.com
1273 High St, Auburn, CA 95603
Saturday, May 14, 10 am to 6 pm
Sunday, May 15, 10 am to 5 pm
Half off advance tickets online with promo code: GOODDAY
Stone Creek Community Garage
916-343-0372
Instagram & Facebook: @jenicarealtor
Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/jenicawilliams
http://www.jenicawilliams.com
Mulch Mayhem
BeWaterSmart.info
Facebook @BeWaterSmart, or on Twitter @Be_Water_Smart
http://www.BeWaterSmart.info
Pakistan Cultural Festival – The Colors of Pakistan
Vernon Street Town Square
311 Vernon Street
Roseville
HOURS: 1pm – 6pm
ADMISSION: FREE!
SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook at Pakistan Cultural Festival
Dr. Mondo Workshop
Empowerment Symposium w/ Katelyn Ohashi
Sunday
1pm – 2:30pm
CSUS, Harper Alumni Center
Free
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cheatcode-empowerment-symposium-tickets-333334862547
http://www.thecheatcode.org
@cheatcode
@katelyn_ohashi
ASTRO Foundation Adoption Center
Grand Opening Today!
10am-3pm
157 North 5th St.
Oakdale
http://www.astrofoundation.org