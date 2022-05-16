SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento artists can now apply for $10,000 grants to help with creating their work.
The City of Sacramento opened applications for its "Seeding Creativity" grant program on Monday.
A total of 45 artists will be getting $10,000 each. The money comes from the city’s federal relief money received during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This program is an opportunity for us to invest directly in that group at a time when the creative sector is still recovering," said Creative Economy Manager Megan Van Voorhis in a statement.
Artists awarded the money will need to produce a project by the end of the grant period.
Artists from around the country and community members will be reviewing the grant applications. City of Sacramento officials are encourage mid-career artists with a three-year work history to apply.
Applications for the grants will close at 11:59 p.m. on June 20.