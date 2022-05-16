SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Community members came together this weekend to paint a mural on Kiefer Boulevard through the city’s “Community Murals Sacramento” program.
The program selected 39 local artists to create ten community-based murals across the city. The Kiefer Boulevard mural is described as being a nod to Sacramento’s past, present, and future.
“We have a nod to the agricultural community, largely the Japanese farmers that made Sacramento the strawberry capital. Then we have a woman, Sac State students, and then we have some images brought directly from the community members about going to Sac State.”
The mural program is funded by the city’s general fund, which is part of the city’s creative edge plan to bring art and culture to Sacramento communities.