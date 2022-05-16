ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A suspect is now in custody after an early morning fight in Roseville left one man dead.
Roseville police say, just before 3 a.m. Monday, police responded to reports of an altercation on the 100 block of North Sunrise Avenue.
After officers arrived on the scene, they determined that the fight was between two men. One of them was pronounced dead on the scene and the other got in a car and left.
With the help of the Sacramento Police Department SWAT team, officers were able to arrest the suspect later on Monday. He has been identified as 21-year-old Sacramento resident Andrew Aguiar.
Police say Aguiar, who has been booked into South Placer Jail, is facing charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon.
The name of the man killed has not been released.