ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Roseville Police are investigating an early morning fight that ended with one man dead.
According to a news release, just before 3 a.m., police responded to reports of an altercation on the 100 block of North Sunrise Avenue.
After officers arrived on the scene, they determined that the fight was between two men. One of them was pronounced dead on the scene and the other got in a car and left.
Roseville Police are on-scene trying to identify the suspect and ask that anyone with information call the police at 916-774-5000.