SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Firefighters responded to a report of multiple semi-trucks being on fire.
On Sunday, at 11:59 p.m., Sacramento Firefighters received a report of a fire on 7609 Wilbur Way in a building that houses a tire shop and used computer store.
A little more than half an hour later, due to the size of the fire, firefighters requested more units to attack the fire.
Additional resources requested to assist with fire attack. pic.twitter.com/sg2Z9cy2rz
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) May 16, 2022