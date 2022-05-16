CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By Christopher Baker
Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Firefighters responded to a report of multiple semi-trucks being on fire.

On Sunday, at 11:59 p.m., Sacramento Firefighters received a report of a fire on 7609 Wilbur Way in a building that houses a tire shop and used computer store.

A little more than half an hour later, due to the size of the fire, firefighters requested more units to attack the fire.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js