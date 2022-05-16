SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Zoo is now home to a new sloth.
On Monday, the zoo announced that Mae-Lynne had moved in. The two-year-old Linne’s two-toed sloth moved from the Ellen Trout Zoo in Texas.READ MORE: Team Cow Declares Victory In Vote To Change UC Davis Mascot
“She is inquisitive, lively, and after thoroughly exploring her new home in the newly updated saki monkey exhibit, she has already picked out the best napping spots,” the zoo said in a statement.READ MORE: IN PHOTOS: May 2022 'Blood Moon' Dazzles Skywatchers Across The World
Zookeepers say Mae-Lynne’s favorite foods include fruits, flowers, and mulberry browse.
Visitors are being encouraged to come see her during feeding times around the 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. hours, since that’s when she’ll be most lively.MORE NEWS: Judge: California's Law Requiring Women On Corporate Boards Is Unconstitutional
The zoo was previously home to another two-toed sloth named Edwina.