DAVIS (CBS13) – Team cow has triumphed over team horse at UC Davis.
On Monday, the Cow 4 Mascot campaign declared victory in the vote over whether to change the university’s mascot.
READ MORE: Sacramento Zoo Welcomes Mae-Lynne, A Linne’s Two-Toed Sloth
The campaign pushed to unseat Gunrock the Mustang and bring in a bovine instead.READ MORE: IN PHOTOS: May 2022 'Blood Moon' Dazzles Skywatchers Across The World
UC Davis students voted on the choice as part of their student elections last week. Voting ended on Saturday.
With the change now approved by undergraduates, the campaign says they will be meeting with the Cal Aggie Alumni Association and the school administration.MORE NEWS: Judge: California's Law Requiring Women On Corporate Boards Is Unconstitutional
Some new names have already been thrown out as a replacement for Gunrock, including Bossy the Cow, Agnes, and Hugh Heffer. Keeping the name Gunrock is also a possibility.