SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California’s state parks have big problems with a billion-dollar price tag to fix.

That’s according to park advocates who are now demanding lawmakers use the state surplus to start making repairs.

Broken bricks, rusted wrought iron, and peeling paint at the historic Heilbron House in downtown Sacramento — that’s just one of the California State Park properties that needs repairs.

“The reality is parks will crumble and parks won’t be there if we don’t take care of them,” said Rachel Norton, executive director for the California State Parks Foundation.

California has more than a billion-dollar backlog of deferred park maintenance projects.

Now, park advocates are asking the governor and lawmakers to start writing checks.

“We want to make sure that bathrooms are clean and that parking lots are maintained, that roads are maintained in parks so that people can visit safely and enjoy those places,” Norton said.

Park supporters say popularity has grown during the pandemic.

“These parks became an escape to get out of the house, get some fresh air and spend some time with the family,” Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) said.

Some necessary repairs are fairly simple to fix like a broken bathroom at Negro Bar that will cost $130,000 to replace, but others are much more expensive.

Replacing the roof and earthquake retrofitting at Sutter’s Fort will cost more than $1 million. Repaving the bike trail around Folsom Lake will cost more than $3.5 million, and preserving and stabilizing the historic Emmanuel Church at the Marshall Gold Discovery site has a price tag of nearly $4 million.

“We need that help,” said George Loyer, president of the California League of Park Associations.

Work is now underway on restoring the 140-year-old Heilbron House, but as it’s repaired, each year, more park maintenance projects are added to the state’s fix-it list.

“If we don’t invest on an annual basis to take care of these incredible places, one day they will be gone,” Norton said.

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed spending $185 million this year to help fund park maintenance projects, and lawmakers will consider the funding during their budget debate.